‘Scream’: David Arquette Returning As Dewey Riley In Spyglass Media Group Reboot

David Arquette is set to reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley in Spyglass Media Group’s feature relaunch of Scream. The actor played the role in all four pics of the 24-year old franchise.

Arquette said, “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Spyglass says that talks are underway to bring back more legacy castmembers to the fifth Scream installment. Feature production will begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina when safety protocols are in place.

Plot details are under wraps but the film will be an original story co-written by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock) with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak producing for Spyglass. Scream franchise architect Kevin Williamson will serve as EP. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S) will direct and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, will executive produce alongside Williamson.

Radio Silence said, “It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers. Kevin Williamson’s incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we’re insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy’s amazing script does that legacy justice and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life.”

Williamson said, “I’m excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next Scream. Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way. Ready or Not was my favorite horror film of last year and I can’t wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the ‘Scream’ universe. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

“Just the fact that we get to sit in a room with Kevin Williamson and talk about a new Scream movie is a dream come true for me. For years I’ve wanted to see a new Scream movie, and now we get to help make one. We want this to be a love letter to the movies Wes and Kevin created together and to the fans,” said Vanderbilt.

This collaboration re-teams Radio Silence with Sherak and Vanderbilt who served as producers on Searchlight’s Ready or Not, written by Busick and Ryan Christopher Murphy. Radio Silence also contributed to the anthology films Southbound, and V/H/S as well as the horror mystery feature film, Devil’s Due.

The Scream movies across four films directed by the late Wes Craven grossed more than $600M WW, the first movie released back in 1996. Williamson wrote the original film as well as Scream 2 and Scream 4. Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Arquette, the films follow Sidney Prescott and her war against a succession of murderers, who adopt the guise of Ghostface to stalk and torment their victims. The franchise also spawned a successful TV franchise with new characters that ran on MTV and VH1 between 2015-2019.

Arquette recently co-founded XTR, a new production studio, and can next be seen in Brea Grant’s upcoming ensemble feature comedy, 12 Hour Shift. In addition, Arquette is in pre-production on the indie film, Ghosts of The Ozarks, starring Tim Blake Nelson and directed by Matt Glass and Jordan Wayne Long, both of which fall under his production company. His professional wrestling documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette was recently acquired by Super LTD for North American distribution.

Vanderbilt most recently wrote and produced the global hit Netflix feature Murder Mystery, which was watched by more than 30.8 million accounts over its first three days and is one of the biggest opening weekends for a Netflix film ever. He also produced Fox Searchlight’s Ready or Not with Sherak. He will continue to focus on writing, producing and directing across genres through Project X. Next up, he is adapting Stephen King’s classic novel The Long Walk, for New Line and director Andre Overdal, which he will produce with Sherak, as well as Murder Mystery 2 for Netflix. Vanderbilt’s numerous writing credits include Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man films, White House Down, and Truth, starring Robert Redford and Cate Blanchett, which he also produced and directed. Paramount recently announced that Vanderbilt is set to write a spin-off for the Transformers franchise.