Warner Bros. Lines Up Virtual Exhibition Partners For ‘Scoob!’; Pic’s TikTok Challenge Nears 4B

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve learned and confirmed that some exhibitors will be sharing in this weekend’s revenues for the Warner Bros. digital and PVOD release of Scoob!

Warner Bros. opted to take their Tony Cervone-directed animated release into homes this Friday instead of theaters given the continued near nationwide exhibition shutdown during COVID-19. Scoob! will be available for a 48-hour PVOD rental at the price of $19.99 U.S. or for the electronic-sell-through price of $24.99 U.S.

Now the way this works is that those ordering Scoob! through an exhibitor’s website will be redirected to another website where they can purchase or rent the title. While Warner Bros. didn’t disclose the exhibition revenue share terms on Scoob!, we’ve heard from some that those movie theater websites directing traffic will then get a share of the respective revenue earned though their site (around 10% of each purchase or rental).

Warner Bros. EVP and General Sales Manager for Domestic Theatrical Scott Forman has been key in lining up the roster of virtual exhibition partners for Scoob! including B&B Theatres, Cineplex Odeon, Alamo Drafthouse, Larry H. Miller Megaplex, Marcus, National Amusements, Studio Movie Grill, Santa Rosa Entertainment, Roadhouse and Cinemagic.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ #ScoobDance TikTok challenge views have heated up from 2.1 billion on Friday to 3.6B and climbing according to RelishMix. “The trending hashtags in TikTok are working like hashtags were in early Twitter days six to eight years ago. If you had a post and wanted to show up in hashtags trends, you’d ‘Hashtag stuff’ your post with trending hashtags and that’s what users are doing on TikTok,” RelishMix tells Deadline.

Scoob! follows the never-before-told story of Scooby-Doo’s origins, and his friendship with Shaggy and how they joined forces with aspiring young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to become the celebrated Mystery Inc. Scooby and the gang face the biggest and most challenging mystery of their careers: a plot that will unleash the legendary ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell, and Frank Welker star.