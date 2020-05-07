All 7 Seasons of ‘Scandal’ Head To Hulu After Netflix Run

Hulu has snagged the rights to ABC Studios’ and Shondaland’s critically praised series Scandal. All seven seasons of the hit drama will begin streaming exclusively on Hulu beginning May 20, after ABC Studios’ deal with Netflix expires.

Created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice), Scandal stars Kerry Washington as political fixer Olivia Pope. The Washington, DC drama centers around Pope (Washington) and her team of associates who sacrifice their time, and often their morals, to “handle” unimaginable crises affecting the nation’s elite. Throughout its seven seasons, Scandal‘s storylines have explored political culture, gender disparities, sexual politics and race in America.

Series also stars Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus, Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.

Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers (Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder), Mark Fish, Mark Wilding and Tom Verica are executive producers. Scandal was produced by ABC Studios.

Rhimes ended her 15-year partnership with ABC Studios in 2017 when she signed a mega multi-year production deal with Netflix.