‘Sausage Party’ Producer Point Grey, Sony Developing Adult Animated Film Based On ‘Bubble’ Podcast

Sausage Party producers and Point Grey principals Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have reteamed with Sony and producer Matt Tolmach (who worked with them on Hulu’s Future Man series) to develop an adult animated film based on the 2018 podcast, Bubble, which was created by Jordan Morris.

Morris will adapt the screenplay. The 10-episode scripted comedy series hails from Maximum Fun. It centered around an unlikely group of monster killers, brought together by an Uber-like app called Huntr, that struggle to make ends meet and find love in a nightmarish version of the gig economy.

The podcast featured Alison Becker, Keith Powell, Cristela Alonzo, Eliza Skinner, and Mike Mitchell with cameos by Judy Greer and Martin Starr, among others.

Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, James Weaver, and David Manpearl will serve executive producers on the feature-length adaptation, while Maximum Fun and Morris are attached as co-executive producers.

Variety was first to report this news.