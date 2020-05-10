‘Saturday Night Live’ Ends Season 45 On Low Ratings Note With Third ‘At Home’ Edition

Click to Skip Ad
NBC’s Saturday Night Live last night wrapped its 45th season a little earlier than usual with its third “At Home” episode, featuring remote performances from self-isolating host Kristen Wiig, members of the cast and special guests. The kist included Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump in a graduation-themed cold open, appearances by Tina Fey, Martin Short, Danny Trejo and a musical performance by Boyz II Men.

The finale averaged a 3.7 Live+Same Day household rating from 44 local markets metered and a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters. Those were likely season low marks for SNL in both categories, and definite lows since Nielsen changed its methodology very early in the season.

The remote SNL episodes have been following the monthlong production shutdown have been on a downward ratings trajectory (4.6 in HH, 2.1 in 18-49 on 4/11; 4.0, 1.8 on 4/25; 2.7, 1.5 on 5/9)

Versus primetime programming on the Big 4 networks last night, SNL is easily the #1 show of the night in both metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters.

SNL‘s viewership has a long tail online where its skits get most of their play. Of last night’s clips, along with the cold open and Tina Fey’s appearance, most popular on YouTube as of Sunday morning are Weekend Update‘s segments focused on the headlines of the week and a remote with Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro.


 

 

