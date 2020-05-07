‘Saturday Night Live’ Sets Season Finale At Home Edition; Watch Promo

NBC’s Saturday Night Live will wrap its 45th season a little earlier than usual, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sketch comedy program will air its third “At Home” original this Saturday, May 9, which will serve as the season finale. (Last year’s season finales was on May 18). There will be no host or musical guest this week.

SNL‘s last fully live, regular original episode was on March 7, with host Daniel Craig and musical guest the Weeknd, just before New York’s pandemic shutdown. After that, the show’s planned spring hiatus was extended.

The NBC staple then returned to originals with Saturday Night Live at Home on April 11, featuring new material, mostly pre-taped and produced remotely by SNL cast and crew, as well as a special host appearance by Tom Hanks and a musical performance by Chris Martin.

The second SNL at Home show aired April 25 with Brad Pitt as Anthony Fauci and Miley Cyrus as musical guest.

Check out the promo for this week’s finale above, featuring bloopers and outtakes from SNL cast members’ homebound skits.