San Diego Comic-Con@Home Announced, Touting No Lines, Badges For All, And Personalized Snacks

Nerds around the world felt like they’d just been given a wedgie when San Diego Comic-Con had to cancel its annual July event.

But wait…there’s more. The conference announced Friday that an at-home version of the event will be streamed this summer, date to be announced.

“Coming soon… Free parking, comfy chairs, personalized snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home,” the announcement video declared.

The convention was originally slated to begin July 23. Presumably the digital version will be held on or around that date.

The festival producers vowed a return to the live event next year on July 22-25, 2021 when the cancellation was originally announced. “Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”