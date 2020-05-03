Sam Lloyd’s Family Expresses Gratitude For “Outpouring Of Love”

Sam Lloyd’s widow is expressing her gratitude for the kind words and support she has received since the Scrubs actor died earlier this week.

“The overwhelming outpouring of love and sharing your stories about working with or knowing Sam keeps his memory alive and our hearts strong,” Vanessa Lloyd said in a statement to Deadline Saturday. “Sam loved his work. I want to continue his legacy, and hope to share some of the beautiful songs he was working on for his musical and our son, Weston.”

Sam was best known for playing lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs. Over his decades-long career, he also had guest roles on such popular series as Seinfeld, The West Wing, Desperate Housewives, and Cougar Town.

He died Thursday of complications from lung cancer at age 56. Last January, Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and cancer, which eventually spread to his lungs, jaw, liver and spine. He received the diagnosis just weeks after Vanessa gave birth to their first child.

“Our family is devastated. It doesn’t feel real. It never will,” Vanessa said. “It just feels like he will walk through the door.”