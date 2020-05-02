Sam Lloyd Dies: ‘Scrubs’ Actor Was 56

Actor Sam Lloyd, best known for his portrayal of lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, has died.

Lloyd’s agent confirmed his death to Deadline. He was 56.

The actor was diagnosed last year with an inoperable brain tumor, which was subsequently revealed to be metastatic lung cancer, which had spread to his liver, spine and jaw bone. His diagnosis came just weeks after his wife Vanessa gave birth to their first child.

A graduate of Syracuse University, Lloyd was the nephew of Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd, and his father, Sam Lloyd III, was also an actor.

He and his uncle both guest-starred on Malcolm in the Middle, Sam Lloyd as a housing lawyer and Christopher Lloyd as Hal’s father. The two also guested on The West Wing and Lloyd also appeared in Desperate Housewives.

Lloyd appeared in dozens of roles in TV and film, but it was his portrayal of Ted Buckland on Scrubs for which he was best known. He appeared in 95 episodes over the course of its run on NBC and ABC. His last appearance on the show was the Season 9 episode “Our Histories,” which saw Ted leaving New Sacred Heart. Lloyd later reprised the role on a Season 3 episode of Cougar Town. The a cappella group The Blanks, of which Lloyd was a member, also appeared in the episode, portraying The Worthless Peons, the Sacred Heart barbershop quartet. The group also made many appearances on Scrubs. In addition to being an accomplished singer, Lloyd also played the bass guitar in The Beatles tribute group The Butties.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence remembered Lloyd on Twitter: “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.

Lloyd’s recent TV credits include Shameless, Marry Me, Dr. Ken, Modern Family, Alex Inc. and Happy Together. His last TV appearance was in November with a guest role on American Housewife.

Scrubs star Zach Braff also paid tribute to Lloyd on Twitter: “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”