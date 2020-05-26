Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’ Animated Spin-Off; Nent UK Buys ‘Dead Lands’; UK’s Southbank Centre Closed Until 2021 – Global Briefs

Dabangg, the hit 2010 Hindi-language feature starring Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, is set for an animated spin-off series after India and Singapore-based animation studio Cosmos-Maya struck a deal with Arbaaz Khan Productions. The series is inspired by Chulbul Pandey, the cop character played by Kahn in the film, and will run at two seasons of 52 half hours. The first season will go into production this year. Dabangg spawned two sequels in 2012 and 2019 respectively.

NENT Studios UK, formerly DRG, has made its first drama acquisition since its rebrand in the form of eight-hour fantasy-action-adventure series The Dead Lands. The show, which was produced by New Zealand’s GFC Films for TVNZ and AMC’s SVOD service Shudder and premiered on TVNZ earlier this year, was acquired from GFC after the company reclaimed rights from Kew Media following the latter’s collapse. Set in mythical Aoteoroa-New Zealand, the series tells the story of a dishonoured warrior who dies, but whose ancestors in the afterlife send him back to the world to find redemption and honour.

London arts venue The Southbank Centre is facing hefty losses and an extended period of closure as a result of the coronavirus impact. The organisation said it was forecasting a $6.3M loss this year and could remain shuttered until April 2021. The venue is home to eight orchestras including the London Philharmonic and also contains art galleries; it hosts some 3,500 events per year. According to the BBC, the org said it was considering broadcasting concerts from behind closed doors through autumn and next spring.