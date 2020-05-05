Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Warner Bros. Names New Management Structure For Worldwide Studio Ops, Post Production, Tours & Retail

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tom Cruise, Elon Musk's SpaceX Plot Movie That Will Shoot In Space

Read the full story

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Has Distributed Over $3.5 Million In COVID-19 Emergency Aid

SAG-AFTRA Foundation

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has distributed more than $3.5 million in emergency aid to SAG-AFTRA members from its COVID-19 Relief Fund – up by $2.5 million since April 7.

Foundation president Courtney B. Vance, in his sixth “fireside chat” video update on the Relief Fund’s efforts, noted that there’s a “substantial queue of applications still in review,” and that “it’s taking approximately three weeks to receive aid, so we continue asking for your patience.”

“Tomorrow, May 5th, marks Giving Tuesday Now,” he said, pitching for donations. “Typically, this global day of generosity takes place in December. But due to COVID-19, there is an extra opportunity for people to contribute to their favorite non-profits. I hope, if you’re in a position to do so, you’ll consider donating to our Relief Fund.”

See the video here:

Emergency financial assistance is available to SAG-AFTRA members who, over the next two months, are unable to pay their basic living expenses, such as food, housing and health care. The Foundation asks members to wait to apply if they have the resources to cover that period. “These are unprecedented times and we all must steward our resources very carefully,” the Foundation says on its website.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad