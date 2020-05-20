Saban Films Acquires ‘Don’t Tell a Soul’; 1091 Picks Up ‘The Pollinators’ – Film Briefs

Saban Films has secured North American rights to Alex McAulay’s directorial debut Don’t Tell a Soul, a thriller starring Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Mena Suvari (American Beauty), and Rainn Wilson (The Office). The Unbridled Films and Mangano Movies & Media film follows two young brothers (Whitehead, Grazer) who, when robbing a house to pay for their sick mother’s medical bills (Suvari), cause a security guard (Wilson) to fall into a forgotten well. Trapped, the security guard must try to outsmart these two teenagers, as the brothers also come head to head. Chris Mangano and Merry-Kay Poe produced the film, which was an official selection of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. Steve Poe, Matt Bronson, and John Neace served as executive producers. Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

***

1091 has acquired worldwide broadcast and digital rights to The Pollinators, a documentary from Peter Nelson about the billions of bees that make America’s food supply possible. It will be released digitally on June 16, ahead of National Pollinator Week June 22-28th. The docu, which premiered at last year’s Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, follows the honeybees and their handlers every step of the way, from one end of the United States to the other, in a unique annual migration that’s indispensable to the feeding of America. Nelson traveled to fourteen states, shooting close to 200 hundred hours of material over nearly 90 days throughout the growing seasons. One out of every three bites we eat, the growth of almost all our fruits, nuts, and vegetables, would be impossible without pollination from bees. And the bees, and therefore our food supply, are in danger. Sally Roy, Nelson, and Michael Reuter produced. The deal was negotiated by Danny Grant, SVP of Film and Partnerships from 1091, and Glen Reynolds from Circus Road Films.