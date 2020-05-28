Saban Films Lands Alicia Silverstone Wedding Comedy ‘Sister of the Groom’

Saban Films has RSVP’d for the North American distribution rights to Sister of the Groom, the Premiere Entertainment Group wedding comedy starring Alicia Silverstone. Amy Miller Gross wrote and directed the pic, which follows a woman (Silverstone) who tries to put a halt to her brother’s marriage to a much younger French woman over the course of their wedding weekend in the Hamptons.

Additional cast includes Tom Everett Scott (who co-starred alongside Silverstone in 2017’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul) Jake Hoffman, Mathilde Ollivier Charlie Bewley, Noah Silver, Mark Blum, Julie Engelbrecht, and Ronald Guttman.

Miller Gross produced via Mandorla Productions alongside Andrew Carlberg and Tim Harms. Silverstone served as executive producer and Justin Scutieri co-produced.

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban along with Elias Axume and Devin Carter of Premiere on behalf of the filmmakers. Premiere handled worldwide sales.

Upcoming releases on Saban’s slate include Nicol Paone’s Friendsgiving with Malin Akerman, Christine Taylor, Jane Seymour, Kat Dennings, and Chelsea Peretti, John Suits’ Breach starring Bruce Willis, and Twist starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey, and Rita Ora.