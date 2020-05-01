‘John Wick 4’ To 2022, While ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’, ‘Spiral, ‘Barb And Star’ & More Head To 2021: Lionsgate Release Date Changes

UPDATED: Lionsgate has just shifted a number of movie originally scheduled for this year pre-coronavirus to next year and beyond.

John Wick 4 will no longer open on May 21, 2021 where Warner Bros. plopped Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4, rather May 27, 2022, which is Memorial Day weekend.

Taking over John Wick 4‘s old spot next year is the Chris Rock-Samuel L. Jackson Saw reboot Spiral. Lionsgate had undated the horror pic just COVID-19 pandemic was hitting with the pic’s previous release date being May 15.

The Ryan Reynolds-Jackson sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard jumps a year to Aug. 20, 2021 from Aug. 28 this year. That movie’s 2017 first installment was a late summer hit for Lionsgate grossing $180.7M WW. On its new date, the sequel encounter’s the Paramount animated release Paw Patrol.

The Kristen Wiig-Anna Mumolo comedic reteam Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar jumps from July 31 this year to July 16, 2021 where it will encounter Sony’s videogame adaptation Uncharted and Warner Bros.’ sequel Space Jam 2.

There’s more: Kingdom Story Company/Erwin Brothers’ American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story is also taking hike from from Dec. 18 this year to Dec. 10, 2021, so far the only wide entry on that date. Being added to next year is the Martin Campbell-directed action film The Asset starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q and Jackson on April 23 versus an untitled 20th Century Studios movie.

What stays in 2020? The Deon Taylor-directed Hilary Swank thriller Fatale which is no longer going on June 19, but Oct. 30. Great date, as nothing is currently scheduled over the Halloween weekend.

Also, Lionsgate is adding the Neil Burger directed sci-fi feature Voyagers starring Tye Sheridan and Lily Rose-Depp to Nov. 25, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving where it will encounter MGM’s No Time to Die and Sony/Tri-Star’s The Happiest Season.

Staying firm in 2021 are The Devil’s Light on Jan. 8, Chaos Walking on Jan. 22 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on March 19. Pics Run and the Jesus Revolution remain undated.

Commenting on the announcement, Damon Wolf, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Distribution, said, “As audiences from around the world head back to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer. Lionsgate is thrilled to present such a wide variety of films with many more to come. From great branded IP to unique stories from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and some truly hysterical comedy, we join with our partners in exhibition in welcoming movie lovers back to their favorite theaters with something special for everyone.”