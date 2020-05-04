Cast Of Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’ Sets Date For ‘Stars In The House’ Livestream

The cast of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood will appear tonight on the livestream Stars In The House series, hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today.

The Stars YouTube series, which benefits The Actors Fund, has been featuring cast reunions lately, often pulling together performers from classic TV like Frasier, Desperate Housewives and SCTV. Tonight, the get-together is of a more recent vintage: Hollywood debuted May 1 on Netflix.

Joining Stars In The House tonight will be David Corenswet (who plays Jack Costello), Darren Criss (Raymond Ainsley), Laura Harrier (Camille Washington), Joe Mantello (Dick Samuels), Dylan McDermott (Ernie West), Jeremy Pope (Archie Coleman), Mira Sorvino (Jeanne Crandall), Holland Taylor (Ellen Kincaid) and Samara Weaving (Claire Wood). The cast is expected to share behind-the-scenes stories and answer viewer questions in real time.

Tonight’s Stars In The House begins at 8 p.m. ET on the show’s YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com.