‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Sets Virtual Finale And Slumber Party Reunion Show To Wrap Season 12

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 are ready to slay the stage and runway… virtually. The season finale of World of Wonder’s Emmy-winning reality drag queen competition on VH1 will spill all the tea in a virtual reunion slumber party on May 22 at 8pm ET/PT. The following week on May 29 at 8pm ET/PT VH1 will air the virtual grand finale where America’s Next Drag Superstar will be crowned.

The virtual shows are the result of the current lockdown — but that won’t stop the show from death dropping its way into your homes. RuPaul will host the virtual slumber party and the queens will have the opportunity to “kiki” about everything and anything that has happened this season. This includes all the shade thrown in the “werkroom” and some of the most shocking eliminations (there are many). They will also answer questions from fans.

Last year, the finale was held at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles but now the Drag Race Gods will work their magic to bring a finale that is just as fierce and fabulous. RuPaul and the cast shot the finale virtually using innovative technology that highlights the creativity of the queens.

The finale will not miss a beat and will feature the final queens competing in a revolutionary lip-sync battle for the crown. Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly will return to crown the winner while Season 11’s Miss Congeniality, Nina West, will reveal this year’s new Miss Congeniality — and there will be a special surprise for the other 11 queens. In addition, there will be special celebrity guest appearances throughout the night.