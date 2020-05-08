‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Ru-veals Queens For Season 5, Will Continue To Sashay On VH1

The queens from the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars are ready to tongue pop and death drop their way into the “werkroom”. The reality drag competition has “Ru-vealed” their roster of drag queens that will compete for the All Stars crown and a coveted spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame”.

The new All Stars season will debut on June 5 at 8pm ET/PT on VH1 — just in time for Pride Month. In February, it was announced that the series would air on Showtime as a special edition of the franchise which was seemed to be a move to build on the synergy between the premium cabler and its ViacomCBS sister channel VH1. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, there were scheduling and programming adjustments that made it pivot back to VH1.

The 10 queens sashaying on to the runway of All Stars season 5 include: Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1), Blair St. Clair (Season 10), Derrick Barry (Season 8), India Ferrah (Season 3), Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1), Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3), Mayhem Miller (Season 10), Miz Cracker (Season 10), Ongina (Season 1) and Shea Couleé (Season 9).

“For All Stars 5, we’ve come up with a new twist that is so twisted it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds,” said four-time Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer RuPaul.

The All Stars Queen “RuVeal” launched exclusively on the RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel, via a YouTube Premiere. Following the launch, fans were able to “Meet the Queens” via RuPaul’s Drag Race social channels.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race are produced by World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.

Watch a sneak peek of their “werkroom” entrances below.