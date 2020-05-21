‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Sets Ricky Martin, Tessa Thompson, Jane Krakowski And More As Guest Judges; Unveils Season 5 Twist

The fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is about to serve some “La Vida Loca” realness with its slate of guest judges. Ricky Martin will kick things off as a guest judge for the premiere episode of the reality drag race competition which will premiere on June 5 at 8pm ET/PT on VH1.

The star-studded lineup of guest judges does not stop with the “She Bangs” singer. Joining RuPaul on the mainstage are Tessa Thompson, Jane Krakowski, Nicole Byer, Bebe Rexha, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Sam Richardson, Madison Beer, Sarah Hyland, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Tommy Dorfman and Drag Race regular Todrick Hall. In the premiere, Martin will help judge the all-star queens for seasons past as they partake in a reading mini-challenge and hit the runway for a “Werq the World” variety extravaganza.

On top of that, the fifth season has thrown traditional elimination rules out the window. Mama Ru has shaken things up and has “Ru-vealed” that each week she will name a top all-star and that queen will lip sync for her legacy against a mysterious lip sync assassin, chosen from the most iconic performers in Drag Race “herstory”. If the top all-star of the week wins the lip sync, she wins a $10,000 tip and the power to eliminate the bottom queen of her choice. If the lip sync assassin wins, a bottom queen selected from a secret group vote gets the chop, and the money rolls over until a top all-star wins — now that is a gag!

As previously announced, the 10 queens competing for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a grand prize of $100,000 are Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1), Blair St. Clair (Season 10), Derrick Barry (Season 8), India Ferrah (Season 3), Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1), Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3), Mayhem Miller (Season 10), Miz Cracker (Season 10), Ongina (Season 1) and Shea Couleé (Season 9).

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 reunion airs May 22 at 8pm ET/PT followed by the finale on May 29 at 8pm.

Watch the trailer above and check out the poster below.