RuPaul Sashays Into ‘The Price Is Right At Night’ Primetime Special

RuPaul is sashaying from the mainstage at Drag Race to the showcase showdown at The Price is Right. The Emmy Award-winning host will “come on down” to The Price Is Right At Night primetime special on May 11 at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

RuPaul will sit on contestants row and will compete on the primetime iteration of the iconic game show hosted by Drew Carey to raise money for the charity Planned Parenthood while his fellow contestants will have the opportunity win prizes. The special was shot before the coronavirus shutdown.

CBS aired two The Price Is Right at Night specials in December which proved to be ratings winners. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Justin Melnick and Dita the dog from the CBS action drama SEAL Team appeared on the special and became the most-watched entertainment program of its night wile Seth Rogen was chosen to “come on down” and his episode became the top broadcast of the night in viewers and all key demos.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently in its 12th season on VH1 and they recently premiered their event series RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The two reality drag-driven competitions recently dominated ratings, delivering VH1’s highest-rated Friday night since December 2007.