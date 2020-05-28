Ruby Rose Reflects On Her Exit From ‘Batwoman’

It’s been more than a week since Ruby Rose and the producers of Batwoman jointly announced that she will not be returning to the CW’s DC drama for its upcoming second season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rose for the first time addressed her shocking departure on social media with an Instagram post next to a fan video of her character on the show, Kate Kane/Batwoman. In the post, she echoed her official exit statement from last week with a cryptic add-on.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know..,” she wrote today. As Deadline reported last week, Rose was not happy during the filming of the first season, and her behavior made everyone on the set miserable to a point where noone could see this going for another season, leading to the breakup.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in her official statement last week “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

Today, Rose said that “I have stayed silent because that’s my choice.” Like in her statement, she acknowledged the Batwoman cast, crew, producers and studio as well as her character’s cultural significance as the first gay lead character — male or female — of a live-action superhero series.

Rose also thanked the show’s fans, adding, “I’m sure next season will be amazing also.”

Heading into Season 2, the title character of Batwoman, from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions, will be recast.