‘Room 104’: HBO Anthology Series Ending After Upcoming Fourth Season

Room 104, the HBO anthology series created by Mark and Jay Duplass, is ending after its upcoming fourth season.

The late-night show, which features half-hour episodes of a variety of spooky happenings in a motel room, returns on July 24 at 11pm. The show was filmed last year, meaning that it was not hit by the COVID-19 production shutdown.

The series, which tells the stories of a cast of characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel, features a variety of standalone episodes, from dark comedy to sci-fi as well as its first ever animated episode.

The premiere episode will be the first time in the series that Mark Duplass stars, writes, directs and performs original music.

Other stories include an estranged performer giving a one-night-only performance; a woman battling her dark past with addiction; a dollhouse and transporting back in time.

The season four cast includes Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, Breeda Wool, Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, Oliva Crocicchia, Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood, and Susan Park.

Season four directors include Mark Duplass, Karan Soni, Ross Partridge, Jenée LaMarque, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Natalie Morales, Patrick Brice, Julian Wass and Sydney Fleischmann.

Season four writers include Mark Duplass, Jenée LaMarque, Lauren Parks, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Bryan Poyser, and Julian Wass.

Room 104 is exec produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Sydney Fleischmann, Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary with Julian Wass as co-EP.