Roku Channel Adds CoComelon, YouTube’s Top Draw, To Kids & Family Offering

Roku has added CoComelon, the world’s most watched YouTube channel, to its fast-growing Roku Channel.

The streaming deal with Treasure Studio takes CoComelon beyond YouTube for the first time. The brand delivers songs and videos that help preschoolers learn basics like letters, numbers, animal sounds and colors. It is known for “Bath Song,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Baby Shark Submarine” and other numbers that were in heavy rotation in many households even before COVID-19.

The Roku Channel launched last year as a home for both subscription and linear, ad-supported streaming content. The Kids & Family area has 20,000 of the Roku Channel’s 100,000 TV episodes and movies. In the first quarter, the channel grew at a faster pace than the Roku platform did generally, with a rise in streaming hours of more than 100% compared with the same period in 2019. The channel now reaches households with an estimated 36 million people.

Rob Holmes, VP of Programming and Engagement at Roku, told Deadline in an interview that the deals were in motion before shutdowns related to COVID-19 boosted streaming across the board. In a press release, Holmed said CoComelon is “beloved by tens of millions of children around the world and is a natural fit” for the Roku Channel offering.

“At CoComelon, we’re driven by being able to engage families with entertaining and educational

content that makes universally relatable preschool moments fun,” Treasure Studio creator and founder Jay Jeon said. “We are thrilled to launch with Roku today to make our popular programming available to Roku fans everywhere. Roku shares our deep commitment to creating positive content environments for children and brings a unique ability to engage and promote programming to audiences especially within The Roku Channel. This partnership is an important component of our strategy to be everywhere our audience is today.”