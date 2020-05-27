Rogers And Cowan/PMK Latest PR Firm To See Layoffs Amid Coronavirus Climate

Hollywood PR bigwig Rogers and Cowan/PMK is the latest to be hit with by the economic realities of COVID-19, with Deadline confirming that the company has laid off about 10% of its staff across all divisions.

Chairman Cindi Berger told Variety, which broke the news, that “It was a fiscally responsible decision to make that prepares us for the future.” She said the cuts came in R&CPMK’s offices in Los Angeles, New York and London.

The agency’s roster from actors and athletes to directors and musicians includes Joe and Anthony Russo, Brie Larson, Glenn Close, John David Washington, Jamie Foxx, Sandra Bullock, David Beckham, Britney Spears and the Rolling Stones.

Numerous PR firms have been facing similar situations, and some of their clients have gone on hiatus amid the pandemic, winnowing incoming business. Last week, Deadline scooped that PR firm Baker Winokur Ryder was dissolving and that senior-ranking publicists have moved to form their own bicoastal company, apart from parent BCW.