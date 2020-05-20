Former Netflix Executive Rob Smith Leaves BBC Studios’ L.A. Production Unit After Just Nine Months

Rob Smith, Netflix’s former director of unscripted, has left his role as general manager at BBC Studios’ L.A. production unit after just nine months.

Smith was only hired last September, but has now been replaced by Valerie Bruce, a longtime BBC Studios executive who has helped the BBC commercial arm forge partnerships with companies including Lionsgate.

Bruce will become general manager of the division behind Dancing With The Stars having previously been executive vice president and commercial director at BBC Studios as part of a nine-year spell at the company.

Valerie Bruce and Sam Zoda. BBC Studios

She will be joined by Sam Zoda, who has been promoted to executive vice president of production after working as an executive in charge of production on Seasons 26, 27 and 28 of Dancing With The Stars.

Bruce led negotiations on first-look deals with Lionsgate and Fandom Fiction, the former of which resulted in U.S. pilots of two British BBC Studios shows: This Country for Fox and Ghosts for CBS.

Matt Forde, managing director of international production and formats at BBC Studios, said: “Valerie is the perfect executive to take BBC Studios to the next level. Her strategic vision, business acumen and talent relations expertise, united with Sam’s industry insight, critical judgment and established production experience will prove to be a powerful combination and a successful team.”

The circumstances of Smith’s departure are unclear. Before joining BBC Studios he was director of unscripted at Netflix for more than two years and worked at Endemol Shine North America.