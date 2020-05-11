How To Watch Tonight’s ‘Rise Up New York!’ Telethon On TV And Online

Tina Fey is hosting Rise Up New York!, a virtual telethon benefit being presented by Robin Hood and iHeartMedia. The event, which aims to support New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19, will air live citywide and nationwide tonight (May 11) from 7-8 PM ET.

The telethon, featuring A-list appearances and musical performances, will air across various outlets including all New York City TV stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, and nationally on CNBC and SiriusXM. (See the full list of outlets below.)

Fey, who tested her Zoom connection during a segment on Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update this weekend, will preside over a guest list that includes New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Barbara Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Jennifer Lopez, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Danny Meyer, Eli Manning, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Salt-N-Pepa, Spike Lee, Julianne Moore, Trevor Noah and more.

Musical performances include from Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting, with more names expected.

The event hails from Robin Hood, an anti-poverty organization, and iHeartMedia. All donations made through the telethon will go to food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more to assist New Yorkers. The city has been the hardest hit by coronavirus nationally, with a total of 185,357 cases and 16,476 deaths as of Sunday.

Here is the full list of outlets showing the telethon:

TV

CNBC (nationally)

Cheddar (nationally)

All New York local broadcast television stations: WABC (ABC), WCBS (CBS), WNBC (NBC), WNYW (Fox), WWOR (MyNetworkTV), WPIX (CW), WLNY (Ind)

Spectrum News NY1

News 12

RSN SportsNet New York/SNY

YES Network

Radio

Sirius XM (nationally)

All iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations: Z100 (WHTZ-FM), LITE-FM (WLTW-FM), Power 105.1 (WWPR-FM), Q104.3 (WAXQ-FM), 103.5 KTU (WKTU-FM), WOR-AM

All Entercom broadcast radio stations: WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), WCBS-FM 101.1 (WCBS-FM), WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-AM/FM), 1010 WINS (WINS-AM), NEW 102.7 (WNEW-FM), New York’s Country 94.7 (WNSH-FM), ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM)

Online

ABC News Live

NBC News Now

NowThis Media