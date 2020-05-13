Scott Free Productions Inks First-Look Television Deal With Apple

Apple has closed a first-look television deal with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions.

Under the multi-year pact, the production company will develop global television projects for Apple TV+. They will be shepherded and executive produced by Ridley Scott and Scott Free’s longtime core TV executive team of David Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jordan Sheehan.

Scott Free has been behind such successful films as Top Gun, Gladiator and The Martian; as well as television series including The Good Wife, The Good Fight, The Man in the High Castle and The Terror. In the 25 years since the company was formed, it has earned over 100 Emmy nominations with 22 wins, and 28 Golden Globe nominations for its television projects.

Scott Free has had a long relationship with CBS TV Studios (and its predecessors), where the company has had a series of first-look deals for broadcast series. Beyond broadcast, Scott Free has remained nimble, partnering with various cable networks and streaming platforms, including a TNT pact for a sci-fi block, which yielded the upcoming drama series Raised by Wolves, starring Travis Fimmel. It recently migrated to WarnerMedia’s upcoming streamer HBO Max.

Earlier today, FX and the BBC announced a new adaptation of Charles Dickens classic Great Expectations, from Scott Free, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Tom Hardy who also collaborated on the Taboo series.

Scott Free Productions is repped by WME.