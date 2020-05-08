‘Ricky & Cricket’ Animated Comedy From Peter Murrieta, Isaac Gonzalez & Erik Rivera In the Works At Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has put in development Ricky & Cricket, an animated comedy from Mr. Iglesias writer-producers Peter Murrieta and Isaac Gonzalez and Erik Rivera (Super White).

Written by Murrieta, Gonzalez and Rivera, Ricky & Cricket revolves around nice guy Ricky, a down on his luck Mexican-American actor, who starts taking control of his life with the help of Cricket — a brash, foul-mouthed guardian angel from the east side of heaven.

Murrieta, Gonzalez and Rivera executive produce, along with David Miner of 3 Arts.

Murrieta is co-executive producer on Netflix comedy series Mr. Iglesias, which will premiere its second season this year. The 2018 recipient of the Norman Lear Writer’s Award at the Imagen Awards, Murrieta shared in two Emmy awards as showrunner of Wizards of Waverly Place, and has served as a Co-EP on multiple series, including One Day At A Time for Netflix and Superior Donuts for CBS. Murrieta created the autobiographical Greetings From Tucson for the WB and began his career as a company member of The Second City in Chicago.

Gonzalez is a Mexican-American comedy writer who just finished working as a writer/producer on the first two seasons of Mr. Iglesias and the second season of Cartoon Network’s Victor & Valentino. Gonzalez has previously written on Community, Seth MacFarlane’s Bordertown, Legends of Chamberlain Heights on Comedy Central, and more.

Rivera recently starred in his own one-hour comedy special Super White on HBO. He guest-starred on Superior Donuts and appeared on Last Comic Standing and The Tonight Show among other credits.