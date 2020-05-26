Richard Herd Dies: ‘Seinfeld’s Mr. Wilhelm & ‘China Syndrome’, ‘Star Trek’ Actor Was 87

Richard Herd, an instantly recognizable character actor who recurred as Mr. Wilhelm on Seinfeld and appeared in All the President’s Men, The China Syndrome and several Star Trek projects, among many other credits, died Tuesday in Los Angeles of cancer complications. He was 87.

Herd’s death was announced by his wife, actress Patricia Crowder Herd.

Herd is probably best known to TV audiences for his role as Mr. Wilhelm on Seinfeld, George Costanza’s New York Yankees boss who in one memorable episode is recruited by a religious cult (1996’s “The Checks”) and in another (1995’s “The Hot Tub”) is convinced George is cracking under the stress of the Big Leagues. Herd appeared in 11 Seinfeld episodes during it last four seasons, including the finale.

Herd appeared as the leader of the Watergate burglars in 1976’s All the President’s Men and as the duplicitous nuclear power plant boss in 1979’s The China Syndrome.

Other TV credits The Rockford Files, Eight Is Enough, Starsky & Hutch, MASH, Dallas, Hart to Hart, V, T.J. Hooker, Ike: The War Years, seaQuest 2032, Simon & Simon and Shameless, among many others. He played the Klingon L’Kor on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Admiral Owen Paris on Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Renegades.

Film credits include Private Benjamin, The Onion Field, I Never Promised You A Rose Garden and Get Out.

In addition to his wife, survivors include daughter Erica, son Rick and stepdaughter Alicia.