Restaurants, Retailers May Soon Be Greenlighted For Reopening

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said today that the state has been asked for a variance to its shutdown orders that would allow a speed-up in reopening local businesses. If approved, that could see restaurants and retailers free to open their establishments with safety protocols in place, possibly as soon as this weekend.

A press conference by county health officials is set for Friday. Some news reports indicate the conference may allow restaurant dine-in service as soon as this weekend. Others have indicated a July 4 date is likely for reopening dining rooms in restaurants and retail establishments that have been limited to curbside delivery. Malls would also be allowed to open.

Earlier this month, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said during a meeting of the county’s Economic Resiliency Task Force that July 4 had been targeted.

The openings would likely be accompanied by orders for limited capacity, social distancing, masks where possible and such things as temperature checks and handwashing stations, where feasible.

Opening can’t occur soon enough for some LA County residents. Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation president Bill Allen said there have been more than one million unemployment claims filed in L.A. County to date. Restaurant and retail workers are among the hardest hit.