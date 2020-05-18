‘This Is Us’ Pair To Host NBC’s ‘Red Nose Day Special’; More Guests Added

Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley have been set to co-host NBC’s Red Nose Day Special, the network’s annual charity event set to air Thursday at 9 PM ET/PT. The co-stars of the network’s drama kingpin This Is Us will preside over a two-hour show featuring contributors from Hollywood and musical performances, with money raised going toward Red Nose Day USA’s campaign to end childhood poverty.

The network said Monday that Julia Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Paul Rudd, 5 Seconds of Summer, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Garner, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale, Stephen Merchant, Sarah Silverman and Susan Kelechi-Watson have joined the sixth annual show. Already aboard: Bryan Cranston, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Jim Gaffigan, Ellie Goulding, Tony Hale, Noah Jupe, Mario Lopez, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Milo Ventimiglia and Adrienne Warren.

NBC’s Red Nose Day programming kicks off at 8 PM with Celebrity Escape Room, from executive producers Ben Stiller and Jack Black. Black is the “Game Master” who guides Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott in unlocking a series of puzzle rooms to ultimately engineer a great escape.

Funds for the special are being directed to address the impact of COVID-19 on children living in poverty and the organizations helping them. Supporters can go to NosesOn.com to donate and unlock digital Red Noses (no physical ones this year) and share their #NosesOn selfies on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

Red Nose Day, created in the UK in 1988 by writer-director Richard Curtis, has raised $200 million in the U.S. and helped nearly 25 million children across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.