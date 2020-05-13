Red Arrow Studios International President Bo Stehmeier Returns To Off The Fence

Red Arrow Studios International president Bo Stehmeier is leaving the sales house to rejoin Off The Fence, the Dutch producer and distributor acquired by ZDF Enterprises last year.

Stehmeier has spent more than four years at Red Arrow and will remain with the company behind Netflix’s Love Is Blind until the end of 2020 before joining Off The Fence as Co-CEO alongside founder Ellen Windemuth.

It marks a return to the company he worked for between 2007 and 2015 as managing director of distribution. Earlier in Stehmeier’s career, he held roles at Optomen Television and TVF International.

“I am truly excited to reconnect with my factual entertainment roots and to co-pilot this studio during such exciting times,” he said on rejoining Off The Fence. Windemuth added: “His vast experience will allow us to grow the company while supporting its values and spirit.”

James Baker, the president & co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, said: “Bo has made a tremendous contribution to Red Arrow’s TV distribution business over the last five years. We look forward to continuing to work with him throughout 2020 until he leaves us at the end of the year, and wish him all the best for the future.”