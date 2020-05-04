Ralph Fiennes Attached To Play Miss Trunchbull In Netflix & Working Title’s ‘Matilda’

Ralph Fiennes is attached to star as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix and Working Title’s movie Matilda, we understand.

The film is based on the popular musical stage play version of Roald Dahl’s classic story in which a young bookworm prodigy battles with her parents and nemesis headmistress Trunchbull. Sony will release the feature theatrically in the UK.

Matilda The Musical – which has also seen the character of Trunchbull played by a man – has been running in London since 2011 and successfully played on Broadway between 2013-2017. The show’s original director Matthew Warchus (Pride) is aboard for the adaptation. Dennis Kelly, who won a Tony for adapting the novel, is writing the screenplay. Shoot date has yet to be set.

Netflix has been planning to adapt Dahl’s catalog of children’s stories into a new slate of animated projects, including Matilda, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and The BFG. The Daily Mail first reported news of Fiennes’ attachment. There was no word to us on Jodie Comer’s involvement.