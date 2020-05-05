Raina Falcon Upped To VP Publicity For HBO Max

Raina Falcon, who has served as Senior Director of Publicity since joining Turner Networks in 2017, has been promoted to Vice President, HBO Max Publicity. In her new role, Falcon will oversee a team of publicists and spearhead the publicity effort for HBO Max’s Originals, acquisitions and library content.

“Raina is a dynamic leader, sharp tactical thinker and consensus builder,” said Jori Arancio, EVP Communications, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV, to whom Falcon will report. “She never misses a beat and has a remarkable ability to instantly bring groups of people together, build trust, and foster collaboration, which are tantamount to the success of HBO Max, especially as we speed toward the launch of the platform during this unprecedented time.”

Falcon has been leading a team in preparation for the May 27 launch of the HBO Max platform, working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her time as Senior Director of Publicity, Falcon helped to reshape the networks’ brands and oversaw publicity campaigns for original programming. At TBS, Falcon oversaw the launches of The Last O.G. and Miracle Workers, both of which premiered as the #1 cable comedy on television. At TNT, Falcon helmed the debut of All Elite Wrestling’s hugely popular AEW: Dynamite, which premiered on the network as the night’s #1 wrestling show.

Prior to Turner, Falcon was Senior Director, Talent & Television at BWR Public Relations. In her ten years at the agency, Falcon handled clients such as Rachel Bloom, Tatiana Maslany, Anthony Anderson, Maura Tierney and Ben Kingsley. Falcon also handled BWR accounts Showtime, IFC, TBS and TNT, Broadway Video and Adult Swim and represented the Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theaters in Los Angeles and New York.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead publicity efforts for HBO Max and the tremendously exciting slate of content,” said Falcon. “It is a privilege to be given the reins during such a momentous time at WarnerMedia Entertainment and I am so fortunate to work with my incredible, hardworking PR team and Jori Arancio, an energetic, strategic leader who knows how to move the needle.”

Upcoming Max Originals available at launch include Love Life starring Anna Kendrick; Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary On the Record; underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube star LaurDIY; Looney Tunes Cartoons, from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.