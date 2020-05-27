Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: Mayor Eric Garcetti Says, “All Retail Businesses,” Including Drive-Ins, Can Reopen So Long As They Observe Proper Protocols

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Doug Liman To Direct Tom Cruise Movie To Be Shot In Outer Space

Read the full story

Devastating ‘Daily Show’ Satire Mixes White Paranoia With ‘Minority Report’

The Daily Show
'The Daily Show' The Daily Show/Twitter

A video showing a white woman calling police on a black man after he simply asked her to leash her dog dominated social media on Tuesday.

In response, Trevor Noah and The Daily Show crew dreamt up a scathing satire of white paranoia. Called “Minorities Report,” the video offers a clever riff on the Tom Cruise-Steven Spielberg movie.

“The year is 2038,” says the text accompanying the video. “White people are no longer calling the cops on innocent black people. Why? @roywoodjr’s shadow force, the PreCops.”

What follows is an sendup of a future wherein only sophisticated precognition tech can help the PrCops force save a black lawyer doing sudoku on a park bench from being labeled “a drug dealer” by a frightened “white lady.”

A second scene shows a busybody white man about to call the cops on a grade-school black girl who, he suspects, “doesn’t have a permit” for her lemonade stand. When the PreCops point out she’s just a little girl the man responds, “Look what Beyonce did with lemonade. You can’t trust them!”

The video had nearly a quarter-million views in its first two hours on Twitter.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad