Quibi Sets ‘What We Keep’ Docuseries From Cynthia Erivo

Quibi is teaming with Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, The Outsider, The Color Purple) for the docuseries What We Keep which will bring audiences into the homes of remarkable people and asks the singular question: “Of all that you own, what object means the most to you and why?”

Based on the book by the same name from Bill Shapiro and Naomi Wax and directed by Penny Lane (Hail Satan?), What We Keep is relevant in the current global landscape as it brings objects to the forefront that provide comfort, memories, and safety — something that is more important than ever. The new series features unforgettable stories of deep love, pure inspiration, and great humor — and reveals these items as reminders of who we are.

Erivo will serve as executive producer alongside Shapiro, Wax, Oscar winner Dan Cogan (Icarus) and two-time Emmy winner Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?. Story Syndicate will produce while Gabriel Sedgwick will serve as producer.

Erivo can be seen in the forthcoming Genius: Aretha on Nat Geo as the titular Queen of Soul as well as Doug Liman’s Chaos Walking and John Ridley’s Needle in a Timestack. She is also attached to star in Amblin Partners’ adaptation of the scripted sci-fi thriller podcast Carrier from Dan Blank and QCode.

