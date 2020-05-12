Quibi Picks Up Arturo Castro Sketch Series ‘Alternatino’

Arturo Castro’s Alternatino is headed to Quibi. The short-form mobile streaming platform has ordered the critically-acclaimed sketch series from the Broad City alum and Comedy Central Productions.

The first season of Alternatino debuted on Comedy Central in June 2019, and showcased Castro’s provocative, unique voice in the comedy landscape. Memorable sketches included “Welcome to America,” about a student in a class of recent immigrants trying to wrap his head around the reality of tragedy as well as “What the Sex Talk Looks Like Now” and “A Sick Child’s Dying Wish”. Castro is known for using modern LatinX identity (misconceptions and all) as a fresh filter for cultural commentary about our daily lives and the zeitgeist — and it is all rooted in his personal experience.

Castro is creator, executive producer, writer and star of the series. Avalon’s David Martin, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Sam Saifer are executive producers alongside fellow executive producers Jay Martel and Ted Tremper. Ari Pearce and Manny Jaquez are the executives in charge for Comedy Central Productions. The series is produced by Comedy Central Productions (CCP).