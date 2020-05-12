Quibi CEO Meg Whitman Calls Launch “Slightly Below” Par, But Reopening Of U.S. A Boost: “We Haven’t Throttled Back”

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi CEO Meg Whitman concedes that the early run of the mobile-first streaming service has come in “slightly below expectations,” due in large part to the paralyzing effects of COVID-19.

In an interview with Deadline, though, Whitman described the streaming service’s initial performance as “solid,” adding that North America’s gradual emergence from lockdown gives her reason for optimism.

“We were designed for a different use case, no question about it,” Whitman said Monday evening, acknowledging that the notion of an on-the-go, short-form video experience is far less viable when most of us never go anywhere. “But we’re pretty pleased about where we are.” Plus, she added, “As the country begins to open, that will be helpful to the use case.”

Whitman’s upbeat comments came a few hours after Jeffrey Katzenberg, managing partner of Quibi parent WndrCo, told the New York Times that he blames “everything that has gone wrong” with Quibi on COVID-19. While third-party estimates have been a bit lower, Quibi pegs its numbers at 3.5 million downloads and 1.3 million active users since April 6 (with 1.7 million of the downloads coming in Week 1.) “Is it the avalanche of people that we wanted and were going for out of launch? The answer is no,” Katzenberg was quoted as saying. “It’s not up to what we wanted. It’s not close to what we wanted.”

Apart from skeptics’ questions about Quibi’s viability in the high-stakes streaming competition strictly on merit, there has been an additional threat in the form of a legal battle with Eko. The tech company has sued Quibi, alleging that the startup stole its technology and used it as the basis of the “Turnstyle” interface it touted at a high-profile pre-launch event at CES last January.

The result of the subscriber shortfall has been an internal effort to revise projections for the first full year, which was expected to yield 7 million subscribers and $250 million in subscriber revenue. Even if those targets seem less certain now, Whitman said the company has “ample resources” from its total funding to date of $1.8 billion. It also sold out advertising on the platform with buyers signing one-year contracts, which will tide Quibi over to spring 2021. (Most initial subscribers, not surprisingly, have favored the $5-a-month, ad-supported version over the $8 ad-free one.)

Whitman said Quibi will make a renewed pitch to advertisers this fall in order to re-engage Madison Avenue, though the environment is uncertain for all sellers given the sudden economic downturn. While some Wall Street analysts and advertising observers expect digital businesses to rebound more quickly than traditional TV, marketing budgets across the board are being pulled back for the near future.