‘Queer Eye’ Season 5: Premiere Date & First-Look Photos From Netflix Makeover Show

The Fab Five are coming back next month and bound for Philadelphia. Netflix said today that Season 5 of its revived reality/makeover staple Queer Eye will premiere its 10 episodes on June 5. Check out some first-look photos above and below, along with the new key art.

Netflix

Again preparing to make cool cats out of the stylistically challenged are Antoni Porowski (food and wine specialist), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture) and Tan France (fashion). They’re all set to bring their brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a new group of the unhip.

The revived series, which already has been renewed for Season 6 on the streamer. has scored seven Emmys since its 2018 revival, including back-to-back wins for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions, with Jennifer Lane serving as showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.