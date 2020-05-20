‘Queens’ Immigrant Drama Based On Play In Works At HBO From Martyna Majok & Prentice Penny

HBO has put in development drama series Queens, based on the play by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, with Insecure executive producer, writer and director Prentice Penny executive producing via his A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment production company. Majok will pen the adaptation and executive produce.

Queens revolves around the lives of two generations of immigrant women that collide in a basement apartment in Queens, as the choices they’ve made about their security, dignity, and desires come back to confront them. When trying to move your life forward, what cannot – and should not – be left behind?

Alex Soler co-executive produces via A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment.

Penny serves as showrunner, executive producer and frequent director for HBO’s popular comedy Insecure, which is currently airing its fourth season and has already been renewed for season 5. Penny recently made his feature directorial debut in the upcoming Netflix original film Uncorked, starring Mamoudou Athie, Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance. Penny also has several other projects in development including The Untamed for HBO, an epic fantasy tale based on the culturally diverse Asunda line of comic books, and a feature film about the Compton Cowboys for Fox Searchlight. Penny is repped by attorneys John Meigs and Adam Kaller.

Majok is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, born in Bytom, Poland and raised in working class Jersey. Plays include Sanctuary City, Queens, Cost of Living, and Ironbound. Numerous other honors include a Lucille Lortel Award, ATCA Francesca Primus Prize, Lanford Wilson Award, Stacey Mindich Prize, Greenfield Prize, Champions of Change Award from NYC Mayor’s Office, Helen Merrill Playwright Award. Majok was the 2015-16 Playwright of New York (PoNY) Fellow and a 2018-19 Hodder Fellow at Princeton. She is also writing two musical librettos and adapting a feature. Majok is repped by CAA, Kaplan/Perrone, and Morris Yorn.