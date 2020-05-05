Publicist Kasey Kitchen Launches PR & Marketing Agency Marque

EXCLUSIVE: Publicist Kasey Kitchen has launched Marque (pronounced mark), a boutique public relations and marketing agency that specializes in branding and digital strategy. Joining her is Junior Publicist Jennifer Lee (entertainment), New York based Junior Publicist Carly Long (hospitality/luxury brands), and Lindsay Luv, a celebrity DJ, influencer and branding agent who will serve as Director of Social Media Management and Digital Brand Partnerships. Los Angeles will serve as a home base for Marque, with a counterpart in New York City.

Kitchen brings with her The Cameron Boyce Foundation, Peter Facinelli (Twilight/Nurse Jackie), Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2), Maz Jobrani (Netflix’s Immigrant/Superior Donuts), Daniella Monet (Victorious), Jae Suh Park (Friends From College), Jenn Lyon (CLAWS), Aleks Paunovic (Snowpiercer/Van Helsing), Patrick Gilmore (Travelers), Jennifer Cheon Garcia (Van Helsing/The Wheel of Time) Nathaniel Potvin (The Prom), Susie Abromeit (The Purge/King Richard), Bella Podaras (Netflix’s The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), Alyshia Ochse (True Detective/#FreeRayshawn), Sophie Reynolds (L.A’s Finest), McKenna Roberts (Euphoria), Sarah Wynter (Goliath), Jessi Case (Mother’s Day), Anastasia Baranova (Z Nation), Louise Bond (Knightfall), Amin El Gamal (Prison Break/Good Trouble), Jonathan Lloyd Walker (Snowpiercer), Dan Payne (Descendants), Seth Lee (Runt), Laura Roman (Don Matteo).

Kitchen also represents actress/author Gabrielle Stone (Eat, Pray, #FML), indie features Runt and Ross McCall’s About Us, Ash Avildsen’s Paradise City, as well as musicians Ella Isaacson, Madison Margot, The Ivy Walls, Rydel Lynch, Ellington Ratliff, and EDM DJ /IMEA Electronica Artist of the Year, Adam Davenport, amongst others. Kitchen also handled the late Cameron Boyce, and oversees Victor and Libby Boyce for public engagements on behalf of The Cameron Boyce Foundation.

“This has been a trying time for all of us where we are faced with looking ahead, and how to best navigate an everchanging landscape,” said Kitchen in a statement. “We are stronger together as we’ve all come to find, and with that I have nothing but the deepest respect for all of my incredible peers and colleagues—especially Laura Ackermann, a force in our field, and one who has been nothing short of supportive of my entrepreneurial spirit.

As a publicist, I’ve found that I need to find an alternative way to propel my clients beyond the scope of traditional PR. From lending an ear to those who have provided valuable feedback I have created a different kind of agency… a hybrid equipped to best serve my clients’ needs and goals for advancement by fusing together publicity with compensated digital marketing opportunities, while at the same time working synergistically with their respective teams. This is a new chapter for all of us, and with that, I’m optimistic in what is to come.”