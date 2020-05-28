Protesters Block 101 Freeway During Rush Hour In Anger Over George Floyd Death

Both sides of the 101 Freeway were blocked on Wednesday night by protesters condemning the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died Monday while in police custody in that city.

Crowds gathered earlier in downtown to rail against Floyd’s treatment, organized by the Black Lives Matter movement, who tweeted out details on where to meet.

Floyd, an African American man, was pinned to the street in Minnesota by the knee of a police officer during his arrest. Despite his protests that he couldn’t breathe, he was continually restrained in the position, and subsequently died.

Police claim he resisted arrest, but subsequent video seemed to belie that, The four Minneapolis police officers involved in that incident were fired and face criminal charges in Floyd’s death.

Los Angeles protesters blocked the freeway and reports indicate at least one person has been injured. A patrol car had its windows smashed.

The Floyd case has drawn national attention and sparked two nights of violent protests in Minneapolis.