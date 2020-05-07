‘Project Blue Book’ Ending At History After Season 2, ‘Knightfall’ Cancellation Confirmed

Project Blue Book fans will be left with a few questions after History cancelled the Aidan Gillen-fronted drama.

The second season of the UFO drama ended on March 24 with Gillen’s Dr. Allen Hynek searching for his colleague Capt. Michael Quinn, played by Michael Malarkey, who was evidently blown to bits by an underwater explosion.

However, the A+E Networks’ cable network has opted not to pursue a third season of the show.

The show was created by David O’Leary, who served as writer and executive producer alongside writer-showrunner Sean Jablonski, Zemeckis, Jackie Levine and Barry Jossen.

Produced by A+E Studios and Compari Entertainment, Project Blue Book is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Gillen), a brilliant college professor recruited by the U.S. Air Force to spearhead this clandestine operation — Project Blue Book — that researched thousands of cases, more than 700 of which remain unsolved to this day. The 10-episode sophomore season will find Dr. Hynek and Capt. Michael Quinn (Malarkey) on a dangerous quest for the truth and delve deeper into themes of global conspiracy, touch on how UFOs have impacted the evolution of our nation’s military practices and technology and lean into the nostalgia of the 1950s.

Season 2 kicked off with a deep dive into two of the most well-known UFO cases in US history: Roswell, New Mexico, where a rancher claimed to have found mysterious wreckage on his property thought to be a UFO, and Area 51, a government-run location in Nevada historically rumored to be a magnet for paranormal events and UFO-related activity.

Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell and Ksenia Solo also star, with Keir O’Donnell and Jerod Haynes also recurred in season two.

Separately, the network confirmed that Knightfall, the medieval drama, has been cancelled.

This is not entirely a surprise given that its second season ended last May. The show, which featured Star Wars’ Mark Hamill in season two, went inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages.

Starring Tom Cullen, the drama was produced by A+E Studios, Jeremy Renner’s The Combine and Midnight Radio. Aaron Helbing (The Flash) served as showrunner and executive producer alongside Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg, Don Handfield, Richard Rayner, Jeremy Renner, Cyrus Voris, Ethan Reiff, Rick Jacobson and Barry Jossen.