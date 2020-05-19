Producers Guild Revises Eligibility Rules For 2021 PGA Awards, Follows Movie Academy’s Lead

In what is no surprise, the Producers Guild of America on Tuesday unveiled new eligibility guidelines for its annual awards show in 2021.

Here’s the PGA’s statement: “The organization is temporarily adjusting its rules for eligibility for the Darryl F. Zanuck award to accommodate films that may be forced to have initial nontheatrical public exhibition or distribution. As the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and other industry organizations have shifted their rules, the PGA will be permitting films initially made available on a commercial streaming or VOD service to qualify for awards eligibility.”

PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said: “Each year, the PGA has the privilege to honor outstanding achievements in our field and celebrate the inspiring producers behind them. The current realities mandate that we make the necessary adjustments so that every deserving producer has the opportunity for their hard work and excellence to be recognized.”

Further details will be forthcoming as the PGA posts revisions in the coming weeks. All other eligibility requirements will remain as they were until further notice but could be amended at any time, according to the PGA.

The SAG Awards and the Golden Globes also have adjusted their respective film rules to accommodate films that are unable to release in theaters during the COVID-19 shutdown.