Harry And Meghan Talk Of ‘Finding Freedom’ By Cooperating With Authors Of New Tell-All Biography

A new book that reportedly had the cooperation of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be out in August, the publishers have revealed.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making Of A Modern Royal Family by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand will be out on Harper Collins-owned Dey Street Books on Aug. 11. It will sell in a Kindle edition for $12.99 USD. A price hasn’t been set for the hard cover edition, which debuts on Aug. 20. The book is expected to be 320 pages.

The Amazon description promises that “few know the true story of Harry and Meghan,” who are currently searching for a permanent home in the Los Angeles area and have been spotted making charity food deliveries.

“For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together,” said the Amazon blurb, “dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond. As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.

The Sussexes reportedly gave an interview to the book’s authors before moving from the UK.