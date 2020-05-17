Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Barack Obama Pummels Unnamed Donald Trump Over “Why Things Are So Screwed Up” In ‘Graduate Together’ Commencement Speech

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline's 'The Film That Lit My Fuse' Video Series: Francis Ford Coppola

Read the full story

President Trump Borrows ‘Independence Day’ Speech To Rouse The Citizens – Bill Pullman Responds

Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

UPDATE: Actor Bill Pullman has responded to President Trump’s use of his voice in a parody video tweet on Saturday. The clip borrowed Pullman’s speech as a President in the 1996 film, Independence Day.

“My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president—this year,” Pullman said in a statement provided to Deadline.

EARLIER: As the nation slowly crawls back to economic activity, President Donald Trump has borrowed a speech from the film Independence Day to encourage people to take back the night.

In the original 1996 film, Bill Pullman plays the role of the President Thomas J. Whitmore, a former fighter pilot attempting to inspire his rag-tag collection of pilots to keep the faith in their battle against interplanetary invaders.

For the Tweet, President Trump (or, more likely, someone else) has superimposed his head onto Pullman’s body. It’s the same speech, only targeting the coronavirus. “We’re fighting for our right to live, to exist,” thunders the Pullman/Trump image. “We’re going to live on. We’re going to survive. Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!”

Watch the clip below:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad