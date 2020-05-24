President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Film director Michael Moore correctly predicted the results of the 2016 presidential election, one of the few liberals who saw what was happening in the key battleground states.

Now, he’s again looking at the upcoming election, and doesn’t like what he sees (at least, so far). Speaking out in a Vanity Fair article, Moore cast doubt on whether Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential nominee, citing his lack of “Necessary Enthusiasm,” and questioned whether there will even be an election in November, given the state of things.

That was gleefully picked up by President Donald Trump in today’s tweetstorm. “Well, he was right in 2016, and we do have great enthusiasm,” the President tweeted.

The Commander-in-Tweet also focused on arch-enemy and MSNBC Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, raising once again questions about a mysterious death in his congressional office.

We’ll post more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Cases, numbers and deaths are going down all over the Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story! https://t.co/CjBXBXxoNS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

“Full Measure with Sheryl Attkisson” interview on @ABC at 10:00 A.M. Sunday. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020