President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Jim Lo Scalzo/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump remembered the late Phyllis George today as “a true pioneer for women in television” in his Sunday tweetstorm. George died Friday at age 70.

Phyllis George was a great person and a true pioneer for women in television. The NFL could not have made a better “pick” when they choose Phyllis to be the first woman to represent them. Also, a wonderful First Lady of Kentucky as the wife of Gov. John Y. Brown….”
Beyond that, the Commander-in-Tweet saluted the “Boaters for Trump” flotilla that paraded on the intracoastal waterway near Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Saturday, repeating a previous show of support from earlier in the month.
The President also gave a shout-out to a protest march in Albany, N.Y. for reopening the state
We’ll add more communications as they come in. The tweetstorm so far:

