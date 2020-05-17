President Donald Trump remembered the late Phyllis George today as “a true pioneer for women in television” in his Sunday tweetstorm. George died Friday at age 70.
“Phyllis George was a great person and a true pioneer for women in television. The NFL could not have made a better “pick” when they choose Phyllis to be the first woman to represent them. Also, a wonderful First Lady of Kentucky as the wife of Gov. John Y. Brown….”
Beyond that, the Commander-in-Tweet saluted the “Boaters for Trump” flotilla that paraded on the intracoastal waterway near Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Saturday, repeating a previous show of support from earlier in the month.
The President also gave a shout-out to a protest march in Albany, N.Y. for reopening the state
We’ll add more communications as they come in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
