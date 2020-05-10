President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

It’s Mother’s Day, and President Donald Trump gave a traditional shout-out to the mothers of the world in his tweetstorm.

It was also a time for the Commander-in-Tweet to celebrate the reopening of the Trump Los Angeles golf course, the election of Officer John Catanzara as head of the Chicago Police Union (he’s a longtime critic of that department and city government officials), and a retweet storm of the pundits and politicians who are backing the President in his assertions of wrongdoing in the Russia, Russia, Russia investigation.

In between the praises, there was return fire on criticisms of his pandemic actions by the Obama administration.

We’ll add to the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Thank you to Eli Lake! https://t.co/PuAzimoIbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

The biggest political crime in American history, by far! https://t.co/m5nPdUHt4u — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Congratulations to Officer John Catanzara for being elected President of the Chicago Police Union. He always “Gets the Job Done”. #MAGA @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

We are getting great marks for the handling of the CoronaVirus pandemic, especially the very early BAN of people from China, the infectious source, entering the USA. Compare that to the Obama/Sleepy Joe disaster known as H1N1 Swine Flu. Poor marks, bad polls – didn’t have a clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

When are the Fake Journalists, who received unwarranted Pulitzer Prizes for Russia, Russia, Russia, and the Impeachment Scam, going to turn in their tarnished awards so they can be given to the real journalists who got it right. I’ll give you the names, there are plenty of them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

A great man for Washington! Will Drain the Swamp! https://t.co/IHdPE3JGXL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020