Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Televangelist Jim Bakker Has Stroke, Taking Sabbatical From His TV Show

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Nabs Simon Kinberg Heist Spec For Mid 7-Figure Deal

Read the full story

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

AP

It’s Mother’s Day, and President Donald Trump gave a traditional shout-out to the mothers of the world in his tweetstorm.

It was also a time for the Commander-in-Tweet to celebrate the reopening of the Trump Los Angeles golf course, the election of Officer John Catanzara as head of the Chicago Police Union (he’s a longtime critic of that department and city government officials), and a retweet storm of the pundits and politicians who are backing the President in his assertions of wrongdoing in the Russia, Russia, Russia investigation.

In between the praises, there was return fire on criticisms of his pandemic actions by the Obama administration.

We’ll add to the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad