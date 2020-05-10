It’s Mother’s Day, and President Donald Trump gave a traditional shout-out to the mothers of the world in his tweetstorm.
It was also a time for the Commander-in-Tweet to celebrate the reopening of the Trump Los Angeles golf course, the election of Officer John Catanzara as head of the Chicago Police Union (he’s a longtime critic of that department and city government officials), and a retweet storm of the pundits and politicians who are backing the President in his assertions of wrongdoing in the Russia, Russia, Russia investigation.
In between the praises, there was return fire on criticisms of his pandemic actions by the Obama administration.
We’ll add to the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
It’s Mother’s Day, and President Donald Trump gave a traditional shout-out to the mothers of the world in his tweetstorm.
It was also a time for the Commander-in-Tweet to celebrate the reopening of the Trump Los Angeles golf course, the election of Officer John Catanzara as head of the Chicago Police Union (he’s a longtime critic of that department and city government officials), and a retweet storm of the pundits and politicians who are backing the President in his assertions of wrongdoing in the Russia, Russia, Russia investigation.
In between the praises, there was return fire on criticisms of his pandemic actions by the Obama administration.
We’ll add to the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.