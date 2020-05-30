Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Apple’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Comedy Series Offers First Look At Jason Sudekis In Title Role

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Midnight Rider' Director Randall Miller Faces New Arrest Warrant Over Probation Violations

Read the full story

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

President Donald Trump’s early Saturday tweetstorm took an oddly aggressive position, as the nation’s cities continued to erupt in protest over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd earlier this week while in police custody.

Late on Friday, Trump was still trying to deal with the fallout of his Thursday tweet that “looting leads to shooting,” which sparked more outrage and escalated passions. Trump tried to walk back its impact on Friday, saying that “It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”

However, protests outside the White House on Friday night seemed to indicate that people were not buying that explanation. Trump praised the Secret Service for its handling of the protests, and alluded to the awful fate awaiting any protester who made it past the White House barriers, citing “vicious dogs,” among other defenses.

He also called out Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser for not assisting the White House in quelling the protests, which he blamed today on “ANTIFA and the Radical Left.”

We’ll post more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad