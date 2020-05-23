Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

Normally, Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer, as people take the long weekend to gather with friends and family, participate in parades and solemn ceremonies honoring the nation’s war dead, and generally enjoy the start of the outdoor season.

But as we all know, this is far from normal times. And so it is with today’s messages from the Commander-in-Tweet, as President Donald Trump took a moment to remember, albeit not in the traditional way. Instead, today’s early tweetstorm was used to settle a few scores with his foes.

Michigan attorney Dana Nessel, New York Times editor Dean Baquet, RINOs, pollsters, Jeff Sessions, former President Obama, and, of course, Joe Biden were all targeted in various tweets.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

