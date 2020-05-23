President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Normally, Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer, as people take the long weekend to gather with friends and family, participate in parades and solemn ceremonies honoring the nation’s war dead, and generally enjoy the start of the outdoor season.

But as we all know, this is far from normal times. And so it is with today’s messages from the Commander-in-Tweet, as President Donald Trump took a moment to remember, albeit not in the traditional way. Instead, today’s early tweetstorm was used to settle a few scores with his foes.

Michigan attorney Dana Nessel, New York Times editor Dean Baquet, RINOs, pollsters, Jeff Sessions, former President Obama, and, of course, Joe Biden were all targeted in various tweets.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Who are the 4%? A RINO or two! https://t.co/fYjnhC6rrl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020

Sleepy Joe cannot bring us to greatness. He is the reason I’m here! https://t.co/BD21ZWVdXB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020

….beginning, was forced to apologize (Fake News!) after the seriously wrong call of the 2016 Election, and is now willing to write anything, even if not truthful. He laughs at his boss, Publisher A.G. Sulzberger, and I laugh at them all. The @nytimes is a total mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, should not be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor – they might get upset with you and leave the state, like so many other companies have – until I came along and brought business back to Michigan. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask. Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

All things that I have GOTTEN DONE, including Criminal Justice Reform! https://t.co/YWaQwLHlNC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020

Sean Parnell is a Star. We need him in Washington to Drain the Swamp! https://t.co/6j8wGaYELH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020